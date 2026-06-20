Education Ministry halts all Secondary School graduations, citing “excessive displays of wealth”

By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 20, 2026

Ghana’s Ministry of Education has imposed an immediate halt on Senior High School graduation ceremonies nationwide, citing what it characterises as an alarming trend toward ostentation and material excess that has overtaken what should be solemn academic occasions.

In a statement released on June 20, 2026, the Ministry signalled its intention to pump the brakes on an increasingly common phenomenon: graduation events that have morphed into spectacles of flamboyance rather than celebrations of scholarly accomplishment.

The Ministry’s position rests on a fundamental principle: schools exist to instil learning, forge character, instill discipline and mould citizens of integrity. Graduation ceremonies, properly conceived, ought to serve as occasions for honouring academic progress and personal development — not as venues for parading material wealth.

“Schools are institutions for learning, character development, discipline, and the nurturing of responsible citizens. Graduation ceremonies are intended to celebrate academic achievement and personal growth and should therefore reflect the values of modesty, dignity, and respect associated with the educational environment,” the statement read.

The Ministry took particular aim at all parties complicit in what it views as a corruption of educational values — students, parents, guardians and any other figures of influence who have participated in pushing graduation celebrations toward excess.

“The Ministry strongly condemns any conduct by students, parents, guardians, or other stakeholders that promotes extravagance and detracts from the true purpose of school ceremonies,” it stated.

The suspension, the Ministry explained, forms part of a broader recalibration aimed at bringing graduation observances back into alignment with the foundational ideals of Ghana’s education system.

The review will focus on ensuring that standards of personal responsibility and academic discipline are reasserted and upheld.

Official Ghana Ministry of Education press release dated 20 June 2026 about suspending SHS graduation ceremonies due to displays of wealth.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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