Teen found dead after alleged sexual assault in Upper East Region; family demands Police action

A 14-year-old girl has been killed in Binaba in the Upper East Region following what authorities are investigating as a case of forced sexual assault that ended in her death.

Suleimana Matan Baba was alone at her family home when a young man, known in the community as Kay 2, allegedly forced his way into her room armed with a sharp instrument.

According to preliminary accounts, he then sexually assaulted the teenager before taking her life.

The tragedy might have been prevented, according to the girl’s family. Her mother had previously been alerted that the same individual had attempted to assault the girl on an earlier occasion — a warning sign that appears to have gone unheeded.

The girl’s father, who works as a fisherman, explained that he and his wife had travelled to the neighbouring Gambaga area in the North East Region to attend a funeral, leaving their daughter at home. It was during this period that the alleged attack occurred.

The suspect’s pattern of predatory behaviour extends beyond this single incident.

At Kusanaba Senior High School, the same individual had reportedly made advances toward female students with intent to assault them. School attendees managed to apprehend him before he could carry out his intentions.

Calls for Justice and Police Intervention

The family’s grief has been compounded by what they characterise as an inadequate response from local law enforcement. They say police failed to take action despite the girl’s previous report and the suspect’s known history of attempted assaults.

In their anguish, the family has escalated their plea, calling directly on Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno to personally intervene and ensure that proper investigations are conducted and justice is served for the slain teenager.