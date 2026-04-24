EPA declares war on galamsey; announces nationwide compliance exercise

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), has issued a strong directive to mining companies across the country, warning of strict sanctions for failure to protect their concessions from illegal mining activities, as part of a renewed national effort to combat galamsey.

In a public notice dated April 23, 2026, and signed by Acting Chief Executive Officer Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse, the Authority announced an impending nationwide compliance monitoring exercise scheduled to begin on May 10, 2026.

The directive, grounded in the Environmental Protection Act, 2025 and the Environmental Protection (Environmental Assessment) Regulations, 2025, places a renewed legal obligation on mining companies to ensure the environmental integrity, security, and proper management of their concession areas.

According to the EPA, there has been a disturbing rise in illegal mining operations taking place within legally acquired concessions — a trend that continues to cause extensive environmental damage, including the pollution of major water bodies, degradation of land, and destruction of forest reserves.

The Authority stressed that concession holders can no longer distance themselves from such activities, making it clear that companies are directly responsible for safeguarding their operational areas against illegal miners.

Under the new directive, mining firms are required to implement robust security and monitoring systems to prevent unauthorized activities, promptly report illegal operations to relevant state agencies, and strictly comply with all conditions tied to their environmental permits, including approved Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) and Environmental Management Plans.

Additionally, companies are expected to take proactive steps to prevent environmental degradation within their concessions, reinforcing their role as key actors in the environmental protection framework.

The EPA warned that failure to meet these obligations will constitute a breach of environmental permit conditions and could trigger severe consequences.

These include the suspension or revocation of permits, the imposition of administrative penalties, and coordinated enforcement actions involving security agencies.

The upcoming nationwide compliance exercise, the Authority noted, will assess adherence to environmental laws and regulatory standards across all mining concessions. Companies have therefore been urged to take immediate corrective measures ahead of inspections.

The move signals a shift toward stricter enforcement of environmental regulations amid growing public concern over the impact of galamsey on the ecosystems and water resources.