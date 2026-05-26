FFAG commends BoG for suspending proposed 0.75% MoMo transfer fee

By Prince Antwi May 26, 2026

The Freight Forwarders Association of Ghana (FFAG) has commended the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for suspending the proposed 0.75 per cent charge on wallet-to-bank transfers pending further consultations with stakeholders.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, and signed by its President, Francis Nyarepe-Attipoe, the association said the proposed fee by Mobile Money Fintech Ltd would have created additional financial pressure on freight forwarders, transport operators, importers, exporters, and small businesses operating within Ghana’s ports sector.

According to FFAG, mobile money and other digital payment platforms have become critical to the daily operations of freight forwarders, particularly in areas such as customs payments, settlement of port charges, transport coordination, supplier payments, emergency transactions, and cross-border trade activities.

“The proposed 0.75% charge would have imposed a significant additional financial burden on freight forwarders, transport operators, importers, exporters, and small businesses operating within the port ecosystem,” the association stated.

FFAG further cautioned that the introduction of the charge could reduce transactional efficiency, increase the overall cost of doing business, and weaken Ghana’s competitiveness in international trade.

The association noted that the freight forwarding industry is already faced with high operational costs, including statutory charges, delays within the logistics chain, and increasing transport expenses.

It added that any extra cost imposed on digital transactions would likely be transferred to importers and consumers, with wider implications for trade facilitation and economic activity in the country.

FFAG described the Bank of Ghana’s decision to suspend the proposed charge as a move that serves the interests of businesses, promotes financial inclusion, supports digital trade expansion, and protects the broader Ghanaian economy.

The association also urged Mobile Money Fintech Ltd and other stakeholders within the financial sector to engage industry players extensively before introducing policies that could have significant operational and economic effects.

“It is therefore important that any policy affecting these platforms be carefully evaluated through broad consultation, impact assessment, and industry consensus,” the statement added.

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