Firefighters prevent possible explosion after fuel tanker overturns in Volta Region

Orange bus overturned on its side on a rural road, with broken windshield and debris nearby.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 20, 2026

A potentially catastrophic incident was prevented on the Fume–Biakpa road in the Volta Region after personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service swiftly intervened following the overturning of a fuel tanker.

The accident happened Monday night when a DAF tanker transporting fuel reportedly lost control and overturned while travelling from Accra toward Yendi.

Emergency crews from the Anfoega Fire Station quickly arrived at the scene to secure the area and prevent a possible fire or explosion.

Orange truck tipped onto its side on a highway, with a cracked windshield and a large white tanker trailer, a responder in a helmet nearby

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According to fire officials, the first step taken by the responders was to shut down the tanker’s engine to remove any ignition risk. Firefighters then applied foam to the damaged tanker in an effort to stabilise the situation and reduce the danger posed by the fuel cargo.

The tanker reportedly suffered severe damage to both its front section and storage compartment due to the impact of the crash.

Despite the extent of the damage, authorities confirmed that no fire broke out and no injuries or deaths were recorded.

Investigations are expected to determine the exact circumstances that led to the accident.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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