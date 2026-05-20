Girlfriend Arrested After Allegedly Smuggling Tramadol Into Ashaiman Police Cell Hidden in Meat Pie

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in Ashaiman after she allegedly attempted to smuggle illicit drugs into a police cell concealed inside a meat pie and yoghurt intended for her detained boyfriend.

The suspect, identified only as Anita, was reportedly visiting the Ashaiman police facility to deliver food to her partner, Richard Acquah, who is currently being held in custody.

According to Crime CheckTV, Acquah had made a request for food, prompting the young woman to bring the items to the station.

However, alert officers on duty grew suspicious and subjected the food items to a thorough search before allowing them through. The inspection uncovered tramadol tablets carefully hidden inside the meat pie.

The yoghurt was also examined as part of the search.

Following the discovery, Anita was immediately taken into custody and is now facing charges related to the attempted smuggling of narcotic substances into a police holding facility.

The incident has drawn attention to the vulnerabilities that exist in the screening of items delivered to detainees at police stations, raising questions about the adequacy of current inspection procedures.

It also underscores the growing challenge authorities face in curbing the circulation of tramadol and other controlled substances, even within law enforcement environments.

Both Anita and Richard Acquah are currently in police custody as investigations into the full circumstances of the case continue. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility that others may be implicated as the probe deepens.