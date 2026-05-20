Court adjourns Abronye DC bail hearing after prosecution requests more time

The Accra High Court has adjourned proceedings on a bail application filed by Kwame Baffoe, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, after state prosecutors requested additional time to respond.

The hearing, which took place in Accra, saw lawyers for Abronye strongly oppose the prosecution’s request for an adjournment, insisting that the state had already been given sufficient time to file its response.

Abronye DC is currently facing charges of allegedly engaging in conduct likely to disturb public peace as well as publishing false information.

His legal team, led by former Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame alongside lawyer Daniel Amartey Addo, argued that the continued detention of their client raises serious concerns about his constitutional rights, health, and personal freedom.

Addressing the court, Mr Dame maintained that the prosecution had been served with the bail application several days earlier and should have been ready to proceed.

He argued that bail applications are matters tied directly to individual liberty and should therefore be treated with urgency.

According to the defence, the application did not require extensive investigations because the legal considerations for bail are already clearly established under Ghanaian law.

However, Assistant State Attorney Grace Delali Tali told the court the prosecution needed additional time to consult investigators and properly prepare its response to the motion.

Although she acknowledged that the matter was ready for hearing, she insisted the Republic required more time to study the details of the case before responding adequately.

After hearing both sides, the court ruled in favour of granting the prosecution a short extension while emphasising the need to balance procedural fairness with the rights of the accused person.

The court subsequently directed the Republic to file its response before the close of the day and adjourned the matter to Thursday for the substantive hearing of the bail application.