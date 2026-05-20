Bawumia Rallies NPP Minority with New Strategy Ahead of Parliamentary Return

Mahamudu Bawumia has charged Members of Parliament from the New Patriotic Party to adopt a more coordinated and forward-looking approach as Parliament reconvenes, stressing the need for the party to rebuild public confidence and strengthen its opposition role.

At a strategic engagement with the Minority Caucus, Dr. Bawumia reportedly outlined a roadmap intended to shape the party’s parliamentary direction over the coming years, with strong emphasis on accountability, party cohesion, and preparations toward the 2028 elections.

He urged the caucus to carry itself as a credible alternative administration capable of returning to power, noting that public conduct, parliamentary debates, and media engagements must all reflect maturity, competence, and readiness to govern.

The former Vice President also encouraged MPs to intensify scrutiny of the ruling National Democratic Congress government by consistently tracking campaign promises and policy implementation.

According to him, the opposition must remain active in monitoring government performance rather than waiting until the next election period to raise concerns.

Dr. Bawumia further called on party members to strongly communicate the achievements of the previous NPP administration, insisting that the party’s legacy in government should not be overshadowed by political criticism from opponents.

He also stressed the importance of internal unity within the caucus, cautioning against public disagreements that could weaken the party’s image.

Sources at the meeting indicated that he encouraged members to resolve differences internally while maintaining a united and disciplined front in Parliament.

The engagement forms part of broader efforts within the NPP to reorganise and reposition the party following the 2024 elections, as attention gradually shifts toward the next electoral cycle.