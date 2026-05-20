Police rescue five-year-old girl in alleged child trafficking operation linked to midwife

The Ghana Police Service has rescued a five-year-old girl believed to have been stolen and sold through an alleged child trafficking network involving healthcare workers and other accomplices.

The operation was carried out by the Police Intelligence Directorate under the Central East Regional Command together with officers from the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit in Kasoa following ongoing investigations into suspected child trafficking activities.

According to investigators, the girl was allegedly taken through a syndicate suspected to have connections to a midwife associated with the Trust Mother and Child Hospital in Osu one Lucinda Naomi Otchere.

Police confirmed that the child has since been rescued safely during the intelligence-led operation.

The case follows the earlier arrest of several individuals, including a practicing midwife, a retired midwife, and other suspects accused of participating in the alleged stealing and sale of children in different parts of the country.

Authorities say the suspects have already appeared before court while investigations continue into what police believe could be a wider trafficking operation targeting vulnerable mothers and newborn babies.

The development has generated public concern over allegations that infants may have been unlawfully taken and trafficked over an extended period.

Police identified one of the principal suspects as Lucinda Naomi Otchere.

The other accused persons include Janet Larbie, Mary Dotse, Yvonne Twumasi, Sikena Umar, Grace Afriyie and Regina Agyeiwaa.

Investigators say efforts are ongoing to determine the full scale of the alleged syndicate, identify additional victims, and track down any other individuals connected to the operation.