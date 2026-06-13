Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter criticizes 2026 World Cup host nations amid visa restrictions

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has urged World Cup host nations to guarantee entry for all qualified participants, warning that immigration restrictions should never undermine football’s global nature.

In a post on social media platform X, the 89-year-old said countries hosting FIFA’s flagship tournament have a responsibility to uphold two core principles: ensuring security and allowing unrestricted access to accredited participants.

“A FIFA World Cup host country must guarantee two fundamental principles: the safety of the country, and the unrestricted entry of all qualified teams, officials and referees,” Blatter wrote.

“The case of referee Omar Artan from Somalia is against one of these obligations. FIFA must never compromise the universality of football.”

Blatter was referring to Somali referee Omar Artan, who was reportedly denied entry to the United States despite being selected by FIFA to officiate at the 2026 World Cup.

His intervention has reignited debate over the obligations of host countries to facilitate the participation of players, officials and referees while maintaining control over their immigration systems.

The comments come at a time when Ghana is intensifying efforts to challenge Canada’s decision to deny midfielder Thomas Partey entry for the Black Stars’ opening Group L fixture against Panama in Toronto.

The Ghanaian government has confirmed that discussions are ongoing with Canadian authorities following a formal diplomatic protest and a request for the decision to be reviewed. Officials say Ghana is prepared to explore diplomatic, legal and administrative options if necessary.

Canadian authorities have not publicly explained the reasons behind Partey’s visa refusal. However, Ghanaian officials say they understand the decision is linked to the player’s ongoing criminal proceedings in the United Kingdom.

Partey, through his legal representatives, has denied all charges against him, and the matter remains before the courts.

FIFA has consistently maintained that visa and immigration matters fall within the jurisdiction of host governments and not the world governing body.

Although Blatter did not refer to Partey directly, his call for unrestricted access for qualified teams, officials and referees is likely to resonate in Ghana, where efforts continue to secure the midfielder’s participation at the World Cup.

The growing controversy has highlighted the delicate balance between national immigration policies and FIFA’s commitment to ensuring that the world’s biggest football tournament remains open to all eligible participants.