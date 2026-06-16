From La Masia to Madrid: Ghanaian wonderkid Clifford Nana signs for Real Madrid

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 16, 2026

Spanish giants Real Madrid have completed the signing of highly-rated Ghanaian teenager Clifford Nana, with the 16-year-old winger taking another significant step in what is already shaping up to be a promising football career.

The move marks a major milestone for the young Ghanaian, who previously honed his skills at Barcelona’s renowned La Masia academy before leaving the Catalan club in 2023.

Widely regarded as one of the most exciting young talents of his generation, Nana’s arrival at Real Madrid underlines the club’s continued commitment to recruiting emerging stars from around the world.

The teenage winger has attracted attention for his pace, technical ability and attacking flair, qualities that have seen him rise through youth football ranks despite his young age.

His development at La Masia, the academy that produced some of football’s biggest names, provided him with a strong foundation and helped establish his reputation as a player with significant potential.

Now, after making the switch across one of football’s fiercest rivalries, Nana will continue his development within Real Madrid’s youth system as he aims to follow in the footsteps of other young talents who have progressed through the club’s ranks to the highest level.

The transfer is also a proud moment for Ghanaian football, with another young prospect earning an opportunity at one of the world’s most successful clubs.

While expectations will inevitably grow following his move to the Spanish capital, those close to the player believe the focus remains firmly on his development and long-term progression.

For Nana, the challenge now begins at Real Madrid, where the dream of one day representing the club’s first team moves a step closer to becoming reality.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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