Funke Akindele on ‘Why I stopped attending church service’

Portrait of a confident woman in a white embroidered blazer posing against a dark blue background.
By Nana Prekoh Eric May 7, 2026

Famous Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has opened up about why she lost interest in attending church services.

The actress who made the revelation in a Snapchat video on Sunday said she stopped going to church because attention often shifted to her rather than to the service.

While explaining that she’s always the one they take pictures of, the actress said she now joins church services online.

Akindele said, “Anytime I go to church, I am always the one they take pictures of. So I will join online.”

In 2022, Akindele openly identified herself with the Celestial Church of Christ.

“Every time I have challenges, I go to the Celestial church quietly at night for solutions. But I have to stop hiding and publicly identify with the church”, she said.

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Nana Prekoh Eric
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