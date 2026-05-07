US forces shoot Iranian vessel in The Gulf of Oman

The US Central Command has stated that it shot at and disabled an Iranian-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman.

In a social media post, the US military said the tanker, named M/T Hasna, was attempting to sail to an Iranian port in defiance of the US blockade.

After repeated warnings, US forces fired at the vessel with a cannon gun mounted on a Navy jet, disabling it, the post said.

“Hasna is no longer transiting to Iran,” the statement read. “The US blockade against ships attempting to enter or depart Iranian ports remains in full effect.”