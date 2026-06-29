GCAA probes KLM after reports of passenger mistreatment on Accra flight

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has opened an investigation into reports of alleged mistreatment of passengers aboard a KLM flight travelling from Amsterdam to Accra.

In a statement, the regulator said it had taken notice of videos circulating on social media showing stranded passengers complaining about their treatment during the incident involving KLM Flight KL059, which was scheduled to land in Accra on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

“The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has noted with concern videos circulating on social media showing stranded passengers expressing dissatisfaction over their alleged treatment by KLM in Amsterdam in connection with Flight KL059,” the statement said.

The Authority explained that it has begun probing the circumstances surrounding what has been described as a tarmac delay and claims of poor treatment of some passengers.

“As Ghana’s aviation regulator, with safety, security, and consumer protection as our top priorities, the GCAA has commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the reported tarmac delay and the alleged mistreatment of some passengers,” it added.

It further noted that it will engage all relevant stakeholders and provide updates on the findings in line with regulatory procedures.

“The Authority will engage all relevant stakeholders and communicate the outcome of the investigation, where appropriate, in accordance with established regulatory procedures. The GCAA remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of passengers and maintaining high standards of service within the aviation sector,” the statement added.

The GCAA stressed that the investigation forms part of its mandate to protect passenger rights and ensure compliance with aviation standards. It also indicated that it would engage KLM and other stakeholders as part of the process.