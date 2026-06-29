GCAA probes KLM after reports of passenger mistreatment on Accra flight

By Prince Antwi June 29, 2026

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has opened an investigation into reports of alleged mistreatment of passengers aboard a KLM flight travelling from Amsterdam to Accra.

In a statement, the regulator said it had taken notice of videos circulating on social media showing stranded passengers complaining about their treatment during the incident involving KLM Flight KL059, which was scheduled to land in Accra on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

“The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has noted with concern videos circulating on social media showing stranded passengers expressing dissatisfaction over their alleged treatment by KLM in Amsterdam in connection with Flight KL059,” the statement said.

The Authority explained that it has begun probing the circumstances surrounding what has been described as a tarmac delay and claims of poor treatment of some passengers.

“As Ghana’s aviation regulator, with safety, security, and consumer protection as our top priorities, the GCAA has commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the reported tarmac delay and the alleged mistreatment of some passengers,” it added.

It further noted that it will engage all relevant stakeholders and provide updates on the findings in line with regulatory procedures.

“The Authority will engage all relevant stakeholders and communicate the outcome of the investigation, where appropriate, in accordance with established regulatory procedures. The GCAA remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of passengers and maintaining high standards of service within the aviation sector,” the statement added.

The GCAA stressed that the investigation forms part of its mandate to protect passenger rights and ensure compliance with aviation standards. It also indicated that it would engage KLM and other stakeholders as part of the process.

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
Business news

Prince Antwi

Related To This Article

Business
Ghana Inflation rises to 5.3% in June as Non-Food prices drive uptick – GSS
Close-up of weathered hands harvesting fresh ginger rhizomes from dark soil
Business
Ginger, shrimps, mangoes lead June 2026 food inflation price hikes
Man in white traditional attire speaks at a podium during a formal ceremony, flanked by a military officer and a suited aide on a red-carpeted stage with a seal in the background.
news
“Prayer alone won’t pay the bills” — Mahama tells Ghanaians
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0