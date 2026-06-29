TUC threatens strike over alleged unequal public sector salary adjustments

Man in a teal shirt speaks into a microphone at a press conference, with another man in orange in the background.
By Prince Antwi June 29, 2026

The General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Joshua Ansah, has cautioned that organised labour may resort to strike action if concerns over alleged unequal salary adjustments in the public sector are not addressed.

Addressing the 2026 Annual Labour Conference in Ho on Friday, June 26, Ansah urged government to uphold fairness and equity in public sector salary administration, following reports of selective salary increases.

He said organised labour has taken note of claims that certain categories of public sector workers have reportedly received pay increases of up to 100%, describing the situation as troubling and calling for urgent clarification.

According to him, if the reports are confirmed, labour unions will insist on a more equitable distribution of national resources to ensure fairness across all sectors of the public service.

Ansah stressed that industrial action remains a legitimate option for workers when dialogue and negotiations fail to produce acceptable outcomes, warning that labour will not hesitate to act if necessary.

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
Business

Prince Antwi

Related To This Article

How Much Electricity Do Google and Microsoft Use?
Business
GRIDCo, ECG suspend power from Mallam and Achimota substations after floods
Front view of the Bank of Ghana building with a circular yellow emblem and the words 'BANK OF GHANA' on a curved wall, flags on flagpoles, and a pedestrian walking on the street in the foreground.
Business
World Bank projects 4.8% growth for Ghana in 2026
'Treasury Bill' headline over a financial chart showing a rising line graph, indicating treasury securities topic (informational image).
Business
Strong T-bill demand pushes government past GHc1.41bn target
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0