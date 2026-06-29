TUC threatens strike over alleged unequal public sector salary adjustments

The General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Joshua Ansah, has cautioned that organised labour may resort to strike action if concerns over alleged unequal salary adjustments in the public sector are not addressed.

Addressing the 2026 Annual Labour Conference in Ho on Friday, June 26, Ansah urged government to uphold fairness and equity in public sector salary administration, following reports of selective salary increases.

He said organised labour has taken note of claims that certain categories of public sector workers have reportedly received pay increases of up to 100%, describing the situation as troubling and calling for urgent clarification.

According to him, if the reports are confirmed, labour unions will insist on a more equitable distribution of national resources to ensure fairness across all sectors of the public service.

Ansah stressed that industrial action remains a legitimate option for workers when dialogue and negotiations fail to produce acceptable outcomes, warning that labour will not hesitate to act if necessary.