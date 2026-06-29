GRIDCo, ECG suspend power from Mallam and Achimota substations after floods

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have temporarily shut down electricity supply from the Mallam and Achimota primary substations following severe flooding caused by heavy rains in parts of the Greater Accra Region.

According to the two power utilities, the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to protect lives, prevent damage to equipment, and safeguard the electricity network after floodwaters inundated critical transmission and distribution infrastructure.

In a joint statement issued on Sunday, the companies explained that the shutdown was necessary due to the risks posed to both electrical installations and operational staff.

“The precautionary shutdown became necessary because the flooding has affected critical power infrastructure at a number of substations, posing significant risks to both electrical equipment and operational personnel,” the statement said.

“To safeguard lives, protect property, and prevent damage to the electricity network, GRIDCo and ECG have taken the decision to temporarily switch off power supply from the affected substations until conditions are safe for restoration,” it added.

The utilities said engineers are closely monitoring the situation and assessing the extent of damage caused by the flooding to both transmission and distribution systems.

They further cautioned that additional outages could occur in other flood-affected areas if safety concerns arise, stressing that any such interruptions would also be precautionary.

“As the heavy rains and flooding persist, the public is advised that power supply may be temporarily interrupted in other affected areas, where necessary, as a precautionary measure to protect lives, property, and critical electricity infrastructure whenever safety risks are identified,” the statement noted.

GRIDCo and ECG urged the public to exercise caution and report any fallen electricity poles, exposed wires, flooded installations, or other electrical hazards to the nearest ECG office or through official customer service channels.

They added that prompt reporting would assist emergency response efforts and enhance public safety.

The two utilities apologised for the inconvenience caused and assured customers that power would be restored as soon as conditions improve and it is safe to do so.