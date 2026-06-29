Inferno engulfs flooded Odawna as firefighters struggle through rising waters to reach burning structures

A catastrophic convergence of fire and flood has ravaged the Odawna settlement opposite Adabraka Market in Accra, leaving residents stranded as flames tore through waterlogged neighbourhoods while rescue personnel battled impassable terrain to reach the scene.

The conflagration erupted on Monday morning, June 29, amid torrential precipitation that had been hammering the capital since late Sunday evening.

Within the space of nearly an hour, the blaze consumed multiple structures while residents watched helplessly from positions surrounded by rising floodwaters that cut off escape routes and prevented emergency responders from accessing the affected area.

The origin of the fire remained undetermined at the time of reporting.

Assembly Member Hendrick Noble Kinnkah provided context for the unfolding crisis when he spoke to Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily programme. The combination of submerged terrain and advancing flames created an impossible situation for those trapped in the vicinity.

Water levels rose to such heights that they became the primary obstacle preventing firefighting teams from positioning equipment and bringing the blaze under control.

“Access to the area is a problem because the place is filled with water. However, they have been able to reach the area, and we are hoping that they will quench the fire.

A lot of people are stuck in the water,” Kinnkah stated, his tone reflecting the desperation of a community caught between two natural disasters.

The delay in emergency response heightened panic among residents, many of whom abandoned their homes entirely, seeking refuge on higher ground as both flames and floodwaters threatened everything in their path.

The Odawna incident represents merely one flashpoint in a broader catastrophe gripping the capital. The overnight deluge that began late Sunday and persisted through Monday morning has transformed multiple corridors into waterways, submerging roads, trapping vehicles and displacing thousands.

The N1 Highway, portions of the Accra-Kasoa corridor, sections running toward Tesano from Apenkwa, the communities of Weija, Mallam, Achimota, Spintex, Atomic Junction in Madina, Kaneshie, Darkuman Junction and surrounding precincts all reported severe waterlogging.

The Kwame Nkrumah Interchange itself fell victim to the surge, with water levels rising to heights that rendered passage impossible.

As precipitation continued and the dual threats of fire and flooding persisted, residents have begun issuing urgent pleas for coordinated emergency action, warning that without swift and comprehensive intervention, the destruction and loss of life could escalate dramatically in the hours ahead.