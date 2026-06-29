Stay home, stay safe — Interior Ministry issues urgent flood warning

Ghana’s Interior Ministry has broadcast an emphatic call for citizens to remain sheltered indoors and refrain from any movement deemed non-essential as torrential precipitation continues to deluge the nation and render transportation infrastructure treacherous.

The advisory, issued Monday, June 29, reflects mounting alarm among authorities over the trajectory of conditions on the ground. Multiple corridors have become impassable barriers of water, and emergency personnel are stretched thin managing a cascade of rescue calls and traffic disruptions.

The Ministry’s guidance operates on a simple premise: those already at home must remain there.

Workers and others positioned in secure indoor locations should similarly hold their ground rather than attempting transit through dangerous conditions. Only when weather patterns stabilise and transportation networks are confirmed safe should movement resume.

The cautionary language extended specifically to motorists and pedestrians, with authorities issuing stark warnings about the perils of attempting to negotiate floodwaters.

The message was unambiguous: rising water can surge with devastating speed, and underestimating its force or depth invites drowning or vehicle loss.

In response to the crisis, a coordinated apparatus of emergency responders has mobilised.

The Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Armed Forces and NADMO have all deployed personnel to affected neighbourhoods to execute rescue operations, manage traffic flow and deliver support to displaced or imperilled populations.

The Ministry simultaneously directed those residing in flood-vulnerable zones to relocate to higher elevation where circumstances warranted such action.

Any individual encountering emergency situations or discovering persons in peril was urged to report immediately to the nearest police post or to activate response teams through official channels.

Citizens were counselled to maintain composure, cooperate fully with security and emergency personnel, and obtain information exclusively through official government channels rather than through rumour or social media speculation.

For those requiring emergency assistance, contact points include the Ghana Police Service at 18555 or 112, the Ghana National Fire Service at 192, or NADMO at 112.