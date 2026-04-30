GES bars 2025 malpractice officials as over 620,000 candidates sit 2026 BECE

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has barred all teachers, supervisors, and invigilators linked to examination malpractice during the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) from participating in this year’s exercise.

Announcing the directive at a press briefing, the Director-General of GES, Ernest Kofi Davis, said the decision is aimed at restoring integrity and public confidence in the examination process.

“The Ghana Education Service has officially barred all supervisors and invigilators implicated in examination malpractice during the 2025 BECE from participating in this year’s exercise,” he stated.

He explained that many of the affected individuals are still under investigation and have been strictly excluded from any role in the 2026 exams. According to him, investigations into the alleged cases are nearing completion, with final disciplinary actions expected to be announced soon.

To ensure strict supervision, GES has deployed 21,791 vetted invigilators nationwide.

This year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), scheduled from May 4 to May 11, 2026, will see a total of 620,141 candidates sit the exams. The figure comprises 304,349 boys and 315,792 girls from 20,395 schools across the country—representing a 2.7% increase from the 603,328 candidates recorded in 2025.

Mr Davis assured the public that all logistical arrangements have been completed and that the exclusion of compromised officials will help ensure a fair and transparent examination process.

GES has also rolled out a nationwide sensitisation campaign across all 16 regions to educate students, parents, and teachers on the consequences of examination malpractice.

On school placement, he indicated that minor adjustments have been made to the selection process this year, adding that placements will begin immediately after the exams conclude on May 11, 2026.