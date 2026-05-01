GES cracks down on ‘apor’ ahead of 2026 BECE

By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 1, 2026

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has issued a stern warning to candidates sitting for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), declaring zero tolerance for examination malpractice, popularly known as “apor.”

Addressing the media on April 30, the Director-General of GES, Ernest Kofi Davis, urged candidates to rely solely on their preparation, stressing that stringent measures have been implemented nationwide to prevent cheating.

He assured students that all examination questions will be strictly based on the approved syllabus and encouraged them to remain calm and confident. He further cautioned that no form of external assistance will be tolerated, as authorities will enforce tight supervision at all centres to safeguard the integrity of the exams.

The 2026 BECE will see a total of 620,141 candidates from 20,395 schools across the country, made up of 304,349 boys and 315,792 girls. This represents an increase of 16,813 candidates, or 2.7%, compared to the 603,328 candidates who sat for the examination in 2025.

In a related move, GES has barred all supervisors and invigilators implicated in malpractice during the 2025 BECE—particularly those still under investigation—from participating in this year’s examination in any capacity.

The Service says these measures are part of broader efforts to restore public confidence in the examination system and ensure fairness and credibility for all candidates.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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