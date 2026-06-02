GES Publishes 2026/2027 SHS Academic Calendar, Sets Key Dates for All Tracks

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has officially released the academic calendar for Senior High Schools (SHSs) and Senior High Technical Schools (SHTSs) for the 2026/2027 academic year, detailing schedules for single-track and transitional institutions nationwide.

In a statement issued on June 1, the Service urged parents, students, teachers, and school administrators to carefully review the timetable and make the necessary preparations ahead of the new academic year.

GES confirmed that the calendar has been finalised and covers all learning cycles, including semester schedules, vacation periods, and examination timelines.

Under the single-track system, Form One and Form Two students are expected to begin the first semester on September 18, 2026, running through to January 29, 2027. This will be followed by a vacation period ending on March 29, 2027, after which the second semester begins on March 30 and ends on July 30, 2027.

For Form Three students in single-track schools, the academic year begins on September 18, 2026, with the first semester ending on December 18, 2026. After a short break concluding on January 31, 2027, they will resume on February 1 and complete their academic work by June 18, 2027.

In transitional schools, Form One students will alternate between classroom and online learning.

Their academic year begins on September 18, 2026, with in-person instruction running until November 16, 2026, before shifting to online learning until December 18, 2026.

After a break, they will return for in-person sessions from February 8 to April 16, 2027, followed by another online learning phase from April 19 to May 14, 2027. Their second semester is scheduled for June 21 to August 27, 2027.

Form Two students in transitional schools will begin on November 16, 2026, continuing in school until February 5, 2027, before moving into an online learning phase from February 8 to March 5, 2027.

The second semester runs from April 19 to August 27, 2027.

Form Three students under the transitional system will begin on September 18, 2026, with the first term ending on December 18, 2026. They will resume on January 5, 2027, and conclude their academic year on June 18, 2027.

GES also announced scheduled breaks, including the Christmas holidays from December 19, 2026, to January 4, 2027, and the Easter break from March 25 to March 30, 2027.

The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is expected to run from April 6 to June 18, 2027, while Form Two students will observe a mid-semester break from June 17 to June 20, 2027.

The Service reiterated its commitment to ensuring smooth academic planning and urged all stakeholders to adhere strictly to the approved calendar.

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