PURC increases electricity tariffs by 3.49%, water tariffs by 0.85%, effective July 1

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced a 3.49 per cent increase in electricity tariffs across the board and a 0.85 per cent increase in water tariffs for the third quarter, effective July 1, 2026.

According to the Commission, the tariff review is in line with its mandate to adjust tariffs quarterly to reflect developments within the review period.

The quarterly reviews track and incorporate movements in key operational factors that are beyond the control of Utility Service Providers (USPs) but are critical to service delivery.

These factors include the exchange rate between the Ghana Cedi (GHS) and the United States dollar (USD), the domestic inflation rate, the electricity generation mix, and the cost of fuel—mainly natural gas—used to power thermal plants.

In a statement on Monday signed by Dr. Shafic Suleman, Executive Secretary of the PURC, the Commission explained that the quarterly adjustments are intended to maintain the real value of tariffs and ensure that utility providers remain financially viable while continuing to deliver reliable services to consumers.

The Commission applied a weighted average exchange rate of GHS11.2228 to one US dollar for the third quarter of 2026, representing a 0.2 per cent depreciation of the Cedi compared to the previous quarter.

It also used a three-month average inflation rate of 3.43 per cent, down from 4.17 per cent in the second quarter, while the weighted average cost of natural gas declined by 1.58 per cent to USD7.9708 per MMBtu.

The hydro-thermal generation mix remained unchanged at 20.9 per cent hydro and 79.1 per cent thermal generation.

Based on the combined impact of these indicators, PURC approved a 3.49 per cent increase in electricity tariffs for residential, non-residential, and special load tariff customers.

For residential consumers, the lifeline tariff for users consuming up to 30 kilowatt-hours per month increased from 86.9Gp per kilowatt-hour to 89.93Gp per kilowatt-hour.

Water tariffs were also adjusted upward by 0.85 per cent across all customer categories, including residential, commercial, industrial, public institutions, and bulk consumers.

Under the revised rates, the residential lifeline tariff for water consumption of up to five cubic metres rose from 593.49Gp per cubic metre to 598.54Gp per cubic metre.

PURC said it remains committed to monitoring the performance of utility service providers and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards to guarantee value for money and improved service delivery.

The Commission expressed appreciation to stakeholders for their continued support in implementing quarterly tariff reviews and indicated that the decision will be published in the Gazette and on its website in due course.