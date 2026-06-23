Kwadwo Safo Akofena, eight others appear in court over Adwo Safo shooting incident

Nine individuals have been brought before the Adenta Circuit Court to answer charges stemming from gunfire that erupted at a religious gathering on the premises of the Kristo Asafo Mission on Sunday, June 21, 2026 — violence that left former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo with injuries sustained during the chaos.

Among those arraigned is Israel Kwadwo Safo, commonly known by his title Akofena and the brother of the injured legislator. Safo turned himself in voluntarily at the Regional Police Headquarters on Monday and was subsequently transferred to the Criminal Investigations Department for questioning as authorities assembled evidence against him.

Two other individuals — Nana Kwaku Afriyie and Kwadwo Safo Koomson — have also been identified and arrested in connection with the shooting, with investigators establishing links between them and the incident.

Additionally, six members of a private security firm were taken into custody in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, suggesting that security personnel may have been involved in the discharge of weapons that day.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain contested. The mission’s legal representative has claimed that security fired warning rounds to prevent Adwoa Safo from driving through the property’s gates during an installation ceremony, a characterisation disputed by those critical of the event.

The case has become entangled in broader family tensions within the household of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, whose death set off a succession dispute within the religious body. The family has publicly distanced itself from the ceremony during which the shooting took place, signalling deep internal fractures over questions of leadership and legitimacy within the organisation.