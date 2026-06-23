Over 2,000 displaced as floods devastate Samreboi; victims plead for urgent assistance

Thousands of residents in Samreboi in the Western Region have been left homeless and struggling to cope after severe flooding swept through the community, destroying homes, businesses and farmlands.

The disaster, triggered by days of persistent rainfall, has displaced more than 2,000 people and disrupted economic activities across the area, leaving many families dependent on emergency relief and the support of relatives.

Affected residents say they have lost nearly all their possessions and are facing uncertain living conditions as they await assistance from government agencies and humanitarian organisations.

One emotional victim described the situation as heartbreaking, saying the floods destroyed all personal belongings, including clothing, and appealed for immediate support to help families recover from the disaster.

Others complained that the relief items distributed so far are insufficient to meet the needs of the growing number of displaced people.

The floods have inundated homes, shops and agricultural lands, forcing many residents to seek temporary shelter in schools, churches and with family members in safer locations.

Authorities have begun assessing the scale of the destruction while emergency response efforts continue. Residents are calling for urgent intervention in the form of food supplies, clean drinking water, clothing, bedding and temporary accommodation.

During a visit to the affected community, Western Regional Minister Joseph Nelson attributed the recurring flooding largely to environmental degradation caused by illegal mining activities, commonly known as galamsey.

According to the Minister, the destruction of natural waterways and ecosystems through illegal mining has significantly increased the area’s susceptibility to flooding.

He urged both government and local communities to work together to address environmental challenges, stressing that residents must actively protect their surroundings and speak out against activities that threaten the environment.

Mr. Nelson lamented the deterioration of water bodies and natural resources that once supported livelihoods in the area, warning that continued environmental abuse could worsen future disasters.

As recovery efforts begin, affected families are appealing to government institutions, private organisations and charitable individuals to provide support to help them rebuild their lives and restore their livelihoods following the devastating floods.