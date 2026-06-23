Thomas Partey is a really good player – England star Declan Rice ahead of Ghana World Cup clash

England midfielder Declan Rice has praised Thomas Partey and Ghana’s quality ahead of Tuesday’s crucial FIFA World Cup Group L encounter, warning that the Black Stars possess the pace, power and experience to trouble the Three Lions.

Rice is expected to come up against his former Arsenal teammate for the first time since Partey’s departure from the north London club in 2025, with England seeking a second consecutive victory to move closer to securing a place in the knockout stage.

The pair spent several seasons together at Arsenal, forming a strong partnership in midfield, and Rice believes the Ghana international remains one of the Black Stars’ biggest assets.

“Thomas Partey is a really good player,” Rice said ahead of the match.

“I’ve played a lot against the Ghana players. They bring pace and strength.”

His comments reflect the respect England have for Ghana despite heading into the fixture as favourites.

The Black Stars began their World Cup campaign with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama, courtesy of Caleb Yirenkyi’s stoppage-time winner, and are expected to receive another boost with Partey returning to the squad after missing the opening game.

The experienced midfielder is likely to play a central role against England, where he could renew his midfield battle with Rice and Jude Bellingham in what promises to be one of the contest’s key match-ups.

England, meanwhile, opened their campaign with an impressive 4-2 victory over Croatia, with captain Harry Kane scoring twice to send the Three Lions to the top of Group L.

Victory over Ghana would all but secure England’s place in the last 16, but Rice believes his side cannot afford to underestimate an opponent growing in confidence.

For Ghana, a positive result would represent a major step towards qualification for the knockout rounds and further underline their ambitions on football’s biggest stage.