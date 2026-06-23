Rent Commissioner warns hostel operators against unauthorised rent hikes

The Acting Rent Commissioner of Ghana, Frederick Opoku, has directed all hostel operators nationwide to halt any planned rent increases, warning that those who fail to comply will face legal sanctions.

The directive forms part of the Rent Control Department’s efforts to regulate accommodation charges, protect tenants from exploitation, and ensure adherence to existing rent laws.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Monday, June 22, 2026, Mr. Opoku stated that hostel operators who had issued notices announcing rent increments after the department’s directive must withdraw them immediately.

He urged students and tenants to disregard such notices and report offending operators to the Rent Control Department for the necessary action.

According to the Acting Rent Commissioner, the government is determined to provide relief for tenants and ensure that accommodation providers comply with the law.

Mr. Opoku also announced plans to register all landlords across the country as part of measures to improve accountability and strengthen the management of rent-related issues.

He explained that every landlord would be required to register with the Rent Control Department and obtain a unique identification number before accessing any of the department’s services.

Landlords who fail to register, he warned, would not receive services from any Rent Control office nationwide.

The Acting Rent Commissioner further disclosed that the department is collaborating with the Ghana Tourism Authority to inspect and regulate hostel facilities, particularly those operating without the required licences and registration.

He expressed concern over the conditions of some hostels inspected by the department, describing several facilities as inadequate and unsuitable for human habitation.

According to him, some rooms measuring approximately 16 feet by eight feet were accommodating as many as four occupants under poor ventilation conditions while charging excessive fees.

Mr. Opoku indicated that the department would embark on six months of public education to raise awareness about the rights and responsibilities of tenants and landlords before beginning strict enforcement of the regulations.

He reiterated that Ghana’s rent laws prohibit landlords from demanding rent advances exceeding six months and warned that offenders would be prosecuted.

While commending landlords for their contribution to housing delivery, he urged them to comply with the law and avoid practices that impose undue hardship on tenants.

Mr. Opoku assured the public that the Rent Control Department would continue implementing reforms and digitalisation initiatives aimed at improving service delivery and promoting harmonious landlord-tenant relations across the country.