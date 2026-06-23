Micheal Essien backs Semenyo to trouble England as Ghana targets crucial World Cup win

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 23, 2026

Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien believes Antoine Semenyo will be Ghana’s biggest attacking threat when the Black Stars face England in a pivotal Group L clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Semenyo played a decisive role in Ghana’s opening 1-0 victory over Panama, producing a commanding display that earned him the Man of the Match award and helped the Black Stars make a winning start to their campaign.

Speaking on the Wayne Rooney Show ahead of Tuesday’s encounter at Gillette Stadium, Essien said England would have to pay close attention to the in-form forward.

“England will be more worried about Antoine Semenyo,” Essien said.

The former Chelsea midfielder also praised Semenyo’s rapid adaptation following his January move to Manchester City, describing his impact as remarkable.

“His journey has been very good so far. What surprises me a little bit is that when players switch clubs in the January transfer window, it usually takes them a while to adjust to their teammates and the system. But he looks like he’s already been there,” Essien added.

Now serving as assistant coach at Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, Essien believes the 2025/26 campaign has highlighted Semenyo’s growing maturity and ability to deliver on the biggest stage.

Ghana take on England at 20:00 GMT, knowing another positive result would significantly strengthen their chances of progressing from Group L ahead of their final group-stage match in Philadelphia on 27 June.

Victory over the Three Lions would also move the Black Stars a step closer to reaching the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time since their memorable run to the quarter-finals at the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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