Family officially notifies President Mahama of Ambassador James Victor Gbeho’s passing

The family of the late Ghanaian diplomat and statesman, James Victor Gbeho, has formally informed President John Dramani Mahama of his death during a courtesy visit to the Presidency.

The delegation, which represented the Gbeho family, paid the visit on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in accordance with cultural traditions and diplomatic protocol, which require the Head of State to be officially notified before a public announcement of the death of a prominent national figure.

Ambassador Gbeho was widely celebrated for his distinguished career in diplomacy and public service, spanning several decades at both the national and international levels. Throughout his career, he represented Ghana in key diplomatic assignments, including service at the United Nations in New York, where he played an important role in advancing the country’s foreign policy interests.

Beyond diplomacy, he served as Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and later represented the Anlo Constituency in Parliament, contributing significantly to national governance and international relations.

At the regional level, Ambassador Gbeho rose to become President of the Economic Community of West African States Commission, where he championed regional integration, peacebuilding and cooperation among West African nations.

During the meeting, President Mahama extended his condolences to the bereaved family and paid tribute to the late diplomat’s immense contributions to Ghana, West Africa and the broader international community.

The President acknowledged Ambassador Gbeho’s legacy as a respected statesman whose work within ECOWAS and the United Nations helped promote regional stability, diplomacy and international collaboration.

The family is expected to announce funeral and burial arrangements in the coming weeks as tributes continue to pour in for one of Ghana’s most accomplished diplomats and public servants.