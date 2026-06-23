Family officially notifies President Mahama of Ambassador James Victor Gbeho’s passing

A group of officials in a formal meeting around a large polished conference table; a man in a maroon shirt sits at the right end while others stand on the left, with a wood-paneled wall and seal behind them.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 23, 2026

The family of the late Ghanaian diplomat and statesman, James Victor Gbeho, has formally informed President John Dramani Mahama of his death during a courtesy visit to the Presidency.

The delegation, which represented the Gbeho family, paid the visit on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in accordance with cultural traditions and diplomatic protocol, which require the Head of State to be officially notified before a public announcement of the death of a prominent national figure.

President-like figure seated at head of large wooden conference table, others around, in a formal government meeting room with a crest on the wall behind.

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Ambassador Gbeho was widely celebrated for his distinguished career in diplomacy and public service, spanning several decades at both the national and international levels. Throughout his career, he represented Ghana in key diplomatic assignments, including service at the United Nations in New York, where he played an important role in advancing the country’s foreign policy interests.

Beyond diplomacy, he served as Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and later represented the Anlo Constituency in Parliament, contributing significantly to national governance and international relations.

Group of formally dressed people shake hands in a doorway, with a painting behind and an official seal in the corner, suggesting a diplomatic meeting in Ghana.

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At the regional level, Ambassador Gbeho rose to become President of the Economic Community of West African States Commission, where he championed regional integration, peacebuilding and cooperation among West African nations.

During the meeting, President Mahama extended his condolences to the bereaved family and paid tribute to the late diplomat’s immense contributions to Ghana, West Africa and the broader international community.

The President acknowledged Ambassador Gbeho’s legacy as a respected statesman whose work within ECOWAS and the United Nations helped promote regional stability, diplomacy and international collaboration.

The family is expected to announce funeral and burial arrangements in the coming weeks as tributes continue to pour in for one of Ghana’s most accomplished diplomats and public servants.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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