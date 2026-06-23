22-year-old arrested after human bones discovered in room at Sefwi Atronsu

By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 23, 2026

Police in the Western North Region have arrested a 22-year-old man after human bones, including a skull and other skeletal remains, were allegedly found in his possession at Sefwi Atronsu in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality.

The suspect, identified as Francis Addae, popularly known as Nana Kwame, was arrested while police were investigating an unrelated stealing case.

According to investigators, a search conducted in the suspect’s room led to the discovery of a red-and-black travelling bag containing human remains, including a skull, a femur and a lower jaw bone.

During questioning, Addae reportedly told police that he found the bones about a month ago while clearing a parcel of land near a cemetery in the community.

He claimed he collected the remains and kept them in his room but failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for doing so.

Following the discovery, a police team led by Sefwi Bekwai District Police Commander, DSP Peter Nartey, escorted the suspect to a local cemetery for further investigations.

At the cemetery, the suspect allegedly identified a tiled grave belonging to the late Nana Badu, a respected elder of Old Atronsu Town who was buried several years ago.

Investigators observed signs that the grave may have been tampered with. A hole was found on the side of the tomb, while broken pieces of tiles believed to be recently damaged were scattered nearby.

The development has sparked concern among residents and family members of the deceased, who fear the grave may have been unlawfully disturbed.

Assembly Member for the Atronsu Electoral Area, Samuel Gyapong, confirmed the incident and said the suspect remains in police custody as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, the head of the deceased’s family, Appiah Nini, has expressed shock over the discovery and indicated that the family is working with authorities to ensure the matter is thoroughly investigated and those responsible are brought to justice.

Police say investigations are ongoing to determine the origin of the human remains and whether any criminal offences were committed in connection with the suspected disturbance of the grave.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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