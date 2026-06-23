Ghana seeks diaspora investment to accelerate industrial growth

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Victor Smith, has emphasised the importance of diaspora investment in driving job creation, enterprise development, and broader economic transformation in Ghana.

Speaking at the Made in Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026 Expo held in Boston on Monday, June 22, 2026, the Ambassador said Ghana’s development agenda depends on stronger collaboration between local businesses, foreign investors, and members of the Ghanaian diaspora.

He noted that the Ghanaian community abroad remains one of the country’s most valuable assets, contributing not only through remittances but also through investments, technology transfer, skills development, and professional expertise.

According to him, the Embassy’s vision is to build strategic partnerships that will encourage investors to collaborate with Ghanaian businesses to create jobs and expand economic opportunities, particularly for the youth.

“Our young people need jobs, and that remains one of my primary motivations for taking up this position as Ambassador,” he said.

Mr. Smith added that attracting investment into productive sectors of the economy remains a key priority for the Ghana Mission in Washington, with ongoing efforts to link Ghanaian enterprises with diaspora entrepreneurs and international investors.

He further encouraged collaboration between local business owners and Ghanaian professionals abroad who are interested in contributing to national development through investment and expertise.

Such partnerships, he said, would unlock new sources of capital, promote innovation, improve productivity, and enhance the global competitiveness of Ghanaian businesses.

The Ambassador also indicated that beyond promoting Made-in-Ghana products in international markets, the Embassy is actively seeking investment opportunities that can support industrialisation, create sustainable employment, and accelerate economic growth.

The Made in Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026 Expo brought together exporters, entrepreneurs, investors, and members of the diaspora to showcase locally produced goods and explore trade and investment opportunities ahead of Ghana’s participation in the FIFA World Cup.