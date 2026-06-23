Nearly 19,000 newly licensed nurses and midwives set for National Service deployment this July

The National Service Authority has released deployment assignments for a substantial cohort of freshly qualified nursing and midwifery professionals, marking the beginning of their mandatory year of civilian service beginning next month.

The list encompasses 18,617 individuals who successfully cleared the licensing examinations administered by the Nursing and Midwifery Council during the August and September 2025 sitting — the major examination cycle for that credentialing body.

Before these newly minted healthcare workers can begin their postings, however, they must navigate a validation process that the NSA has scheduled to run from Monday, June 22, through Friday, July 10, 2026.

The exercise is designed to confirm eligibility and reconcile postings with personnel records. All candidates have been instructed to log onto the NSA portal, retrieve their assignment details, and complete the validation requirements within the designated window.

Formal commencement of national service duty is set for July 1, 2026.

NSA Director-General Ruth Dela Seddoh used the posting announcement as an opportunity to reinforce legal expectations governing the relationship between employers, national service personnel, and the State.

The National Service Authority Act, 2024, imposes strict constraints on hiring practices — specifically, employers are prohibited from engaging individuals who remain obligated to undertake national service unless those individuals have obtained an approved exemption under the relevant statutory provision.

Before extending a job offer, employers must verify that any prospective hire has either completed their service or secured legitimate exemption. Failure to comply carries consequences.

Businesses that knowingly circumvent this requirement face administrative sanctions of 5,000 penalty units.

Individuals who succeed in securing employment without fulfilling their service obligation may find themselves ordered by the NSA Board to undertake their service at a time and in a capacity determined by the Authority rather than by their preference.

Further disincentive exists for those contemplating evasion: the Registrar of Companies retains authority to refuse business registration applications from those who have defaulted on their national service obligations.

Seddoh urged all posted healthcare professionals to complete their validation promptly, warning that delays could jeopardise the smooth rollout of deployments for the coming service year.

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