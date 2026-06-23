Four including teenager held over execution-style killing of elderly couple in Zebilla

Collage of three shirtless men with blurred faces against a blue wall; left image shows a white label reading 'Safianu Salam' on the chest.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 23, 2026

Police in the Upper East Region have apprehended four individuals — three adults and a minor — in connection with the fatal shooting of a middle-aged husband and wife at their Kusanaba residence in the Zebilla District.

The arrests came on June 19, 2026, when officers descended on a hideout in Kugre near Garu and took into custody Safianu Salam, Awal Salam, Jawal Salam, and a juvenile whose identity authorities have withheld due to his age.

The victims, identified as Apam Azubilla, 45, and his spouse Apam Anomsigna, 35, were in their sleeping quarters on June 10 when four gunmen breached the house and launched a vicious assault. The attackers opened fire on the couple before vanishing into the night.

The screams from the bedroom alerted Apam Azubilla’s brother, Ayubugre Apam, who hurried to investigate. What he encountered was a scene of unspeakable tragedy — both his brother and sister-in-law sprawled in spreading pools of blood. He immediately raised the alarm, and both victims were rushed for emergency care.

Apam Anomsigna arrived at the Zegoyire Health Centre already beyond help and was pronounced dead upon receipt. Her husband was transferred to the Zebilla District Hospital in the hope that medical intervention might save his life, but he too was certified dead on admission.

Post-mortem examination of the remains confirmed that both had sustained fatal gunshot injuries.

Evidence collected at the scene proved crucial to the investigation. Family members recovered three spent cartridges from an AK-47 rifle and handed them over to police, providing ballistic material that would later link the suspects to the crime.

The four accused remain in police detention awaiting formal presentation before a magistrate. As investigations continue, prosecutors are expected to move toward formal charges and trial proceedings.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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