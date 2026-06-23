If we aren’t at 100%, we will be punished – England midfielder Declan Rice ahead of Ghana clash

England footballer wearing white jersey with crest and number 4 on a stadium field during a match
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 23, 2026

England midfielder Declan Rice has challenged his teammates to reproduce the intensity and quality of their second-half performance against Croatia when they face Ghana in a pivotal FIFA World Cup Group L match on Tuesday.

The Three Lions recovered from a sluggish first half to defeat Croatia 4-2 in their opening fixture, putting themselves in a strong position to secure qualification for the knockout stages with victory over the Black Stars in Boston.

Despite England’s impressive comeback, Rice warned that complacency could prove costly against a Ghana side that also opened their campaign with a win, edging Panama 1-0.

“We know as players that we have to build on the second-half performance from the other night,” Rice said.

“We’ve watched two of their previous games. Obviously, they’ve had a change in manager as well, but we have prepared for them like we have before for any other team. They have really good players so if we aren’t at 100%, we will be punished.”

Rice acknowledged that Ghana’s recent appointment of experienced coach Carlos Queiroz has added an element of uncertainty to England’s preparations, with the Portuguese tactician taking charge shortly before the tournament.

The Arsenal midfielder could also come up against familiar opposition, including club former teammate Thomas Partey, who is expected to return to Ghana’s starting line-up after missing the Black Stars’ opening victory over Panama.

Having trained and played alongside Partey at club level, Rice believes his understanding of Ghana’s midfield could offer England a slight advantage, although he expects a stern examination from Queiroz’s well-organised side.

With both teams level on three points after winning their opening matches, Tuesday’s encounter could play a decisive role in determining which nation takes a major step towards the last 32 of the World Cup.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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