GFL warns against labour casualisation under local content policies

The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has urged government to ensure that local content policies in the mining sector do not undermine workers’ rights, cautioning that a reported directive to shift towards contract mining could threaten job security and decent work standards.

At a press conference in Accra on Friday, May 1, 2026, the Secretary General of the GFL, Abraham Koomson, expressed solidarity with the Extractive Industry Workers’ Union Ghana (EIWUG) and mine workers who may be affected by the policy direction.

He stressed that while the federation supports increased Ghanaian participation in mining, it will not back any policy that weakens labour protections.

“Let me state clearly from the outset that the Ghana Federation of Labour is not opposed to local content. We support Ghanaian participation in the mining sector… However, local content must not become a cover for labour casualisation,” he said.

Mr. Koomson explained that genuine national participation must go hand in hand with the protection of workers’ rights, noting that decent work, as defined by the International Labour Organization, includes employment security, labour rights, social protection, and effective social dialogue.

He warned that any policy that increases local ownership but results in insecure jobs, lower wages, weakened union protection, poor safety standards, and reduced collective bargaining would fall short of decent work principles.

The GFL therefore called for the immediate suspension of the directive on contract mining until full disclosure is made, consultations are held with organised labour, and a comprehensive labour impact assessment is conducted.

Mr. Koomson further insisted that any transition to contract mining must be guided by a clear labour protection framework that safeguards jobs, wages, benefits, pensions, union rights, and occupational health and safety standards.

He added that any local contractor taking over mining operations must be required to comply with existing labour laws, collective agreements, and statutory obligations, including social security contributions and workplace safety regulations.

While reaffirming support for local content policies, the federation maintained that it would oppose any reform that compromises secure employment or weakens workers’ rights in the mining sector.