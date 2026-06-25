Ghana fans Petition FIFA over ‘biased officiating’ against England

A group of Ghanaian football supporters has launched an online petition urging FIFA to investigate what they describe as biased officiating during the Black Stars’ 2026 FIFA World Cup match against England.

Addressed to the FIFA Council, the petition claims a series of refereeing decisions unfairly disadvantaged Ghana and had a significant impact on the outcome of the highly contested fixture.

At the time of publication, the petition had received 47 verified signatures, with organisers aiming to reach at least 50 before expanding the campaign to attract wider international support.

Supporters behind the initiative argue that several key moments in the match, including disputed decisions involving goals, penalty appeals and other crucial incidents appeared to favour England.

“I am deeply concerned about the refereeing bias that was evident during the FIFA World Cup match between England and Ghana,” the petition states.

The organisers also claim that post-match analysis by some sports journalists and football analysts identified inconsistencies in the officiating, raising concerns about the application of the Laws of the Game.

According to the petition, the alleged errors have sparked broader questions about refereeing standards at the tournament and the effectiveness of existing review systems.

The supporters are calling on FIFA to launch what they describe as a transparent and independent investigation into the performance of the match officials.

They are also advocating for greater use of technology to assist referees, improved training programmes for match officials and stricter enforcement of FIFA’s ethical and professional standards to enhance fairness in future competitions.

The campaign follows widespread debate among Ghanaian football fans after the emotionally charged World Cup encounter. Social media platforms have been flooded with discussions over several controversial incidents, with opinions divided over whether the refereeing decisions were justified.

FIFA has not publicly responded to the petition.

Organisers say their campaign is intended not only to seek accountability over the England match but also to promote greater transparency and consistency in officiating across future FIFA tournaments.