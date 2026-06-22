Ghana have quality – England forward Ivan Toney ahead of World Cup clash

England footballer in white and blue kit with number 19 running on the pitch during a match.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 22, 2026

England striker Ivan Toney believes Ghana have the quality to trouble the Three Lions when the two sides meet in a crucial World Cup Group Stage fixture on Tuesday in Boston.

Both teams opened their campaigns with victories and will be aiming to secure qualification for the Round of 32 with another positive result.

England made an impressive start to the tournament with a 4-2 win over Croatia, while Ghana edged Panama 1-0 in a tightly contested encounter.

Although Toney was an unused substitute in England’s opening match, the Al Ahli forward expects a difficult challenge against the four-time African champions, describing the Black Stars as a physically strong side with plenty of quality.

“It’s going to be physical. They have quality, everyone has quality in this tournament. Like we said before, we focus on ourselves and I feel like that’ll be more than enough,” Toney said on Lions Den.

The former Brentford striker is pushing for a place in England’s starting line-up after enjoying another prolific season with Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli.

Ghana, meanwhile, are set to receive a major boost with deputy captain Thomas Partey expected to return to the starting XI after missing the Black Stars’ opening victory over Panama in Toronto.

With both nations looking to maintain their winning starts, Tuesday’s clash promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the group stage as England seek to confirm their place in the knockout rounds, while Ghana aim to underline their credentials against one of the tournament favourites.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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