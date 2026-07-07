Ghana invites Canadian investors to tap into industrial transformation agenda

Ghana has urged Canadian investors to explore opportunities in the country’s industrial transformation programme and take advantage of its position as a gateway to the African market.

The call was made at the Ghana-Canada Investment Forum held on June 15, 2026, at the Westin Harbour Castle Hotel in Toronto, Canada.

The forum brought together about 135 participants, including government representatives, diplomats, business leaders and investment stakeholders from both countries to discuss ways of expanding trade, investment and economic cooperation.

The event was organised by the GHFA Global Investment Forum Initiative in partnership with Strategic Communications Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa) and Kwakaf International.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Stratcomm Africa, Esther A. N. Cobbah, said Ghana’s long-standing relationship with Canada provides a strong platform for deeper economic collaboration.

She highlighted previous partnerships between the two countries, including technical support provided by Petro-Canada International Assistance Corporation to the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), and encouraged Canadian businesses to consider Ghana as a strategic entry point into Africa.

“Ghana is a stepping stone towards a wider engagement with the African continent,” she said, adding that Canada has the opportunity to establish partnerships across both Anglophone and Francophone Africa.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of the Chief of Staff to President John Dramani Mahama, Dr Julius Debrah, Founder and Leader of the Pan African Initiative Promoting a Visa-Free Africa by 2030, Ras Mubarak, highlighted government’s 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme.

He said the initiative is designed to expand productive activities in key sectors including manufacturing, agro-processing, logistics, energy and tourism.

“Ghana is open for business like never before,” Mr Mubarak said, encouraging Canadian investors to provide capital, technology and expertise to support the country’s economic transformation efforts.

He noted that Ghana offers investors access to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) market, which serves more than 1.5 billion people across the continent.

The forum also provided a platform for discussions on investment opportunities, economic reforms, supply chain development, diaspora engagement and the role of tourism in promoting growth.

Speakers at the event included David Harley, Board Chair of The Asili Initiative and CEO/Co-Founder of ThirdWay Capital; Professor Nii Odoi Yemoh, Executive Director of Reality Capital Management; Saneca Grant Asare, Founder and Fractional CFO of Grant Asare Advisory Group; and Canada-based AI Governance Specialist Stacy Ann Berry.

Panel discussions focused on the importance of effective financial management, reliable partnerships and improved artificial intelligence skills among Ghana’s youth to support national development.

Sponsors of the forum, Universal Merchant Bank and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), were recognised for their support in promoting Ghana’s investment opportunities internationally.

The event concluded with a networking session and deal room engagement, allowing Ghanaian and Canadian participants to explore potential business partnerships.

Organisers said further engagements with Canadian investors and members of the Ghanaian diaspora in Canada would be held in the coming months to advance discussions and create more investment opportunities.

Following the forum, organisers hosted the Canada Royal Gala in honour of His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, with proceeds from the event supporting the Ga Mantse Foundation’s cultural preservation and philanthropic activities.