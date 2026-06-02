Ghana Mission in South Africa Temporarily Halts Evacuation Registration Over Surge in Applications

The Ghana High Commission in South Africa has announced a temporary suspension of new registrations for its ongoing voluntary evacuation programme, citing the need to process and verify a high volume of applications already received.

In a statement issued on June 1, 2026, the mission explained that the pause will take effect from Tuesday, June 2, to allow both the High Commission and South Africa’s Home Affairs authorities to screen and validate existing submissions.

Officials indicated that more than 1,500 Ghanaians have already signed up for the repatriation exercise, with verification procedures currently underway.

According to the High Commission, the suspension does not signal the end of the evacuation programme but is a necessary administrative step to ensure proper assessment of applicants.

The mission assured members of the Ghanaian community in South Africa that another registration window will be opened once the current batch of applications has been fully processed. The date for the next phase, it added, will be communicated in due course.

Authorities also expressed gratitude to applicants for their cooperation and patience, noting that their support has been crucial to the orderly implementation of the exercise.

The evacuation initiative forms part of broader efforts to assist Ghanaians abroad who have indicated willingness to return home under structured government support arrangements.