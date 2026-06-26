Ghana secures €415,000 Grant to boost Pharmaceutical Manufacturing sector

The Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry has obtained a €415,437.78 grant under the PharmaVax Programme to strengthen Ghana’s pharmaceutical industry and support efforts to position the country as a regional hub for drug manufacturing in West Africa.

The initiative is aimed at improving governance within the pharmaceutical sector, deepening collaboration between government and industry stakeholders, attracting foreign direct investment, and enhancing transparency in regulatory and investment processes.

At a stakeholder engagement held in Accra on Thursday, June 25, 2026, the Director of Administration at the Ministry, Yaw Sakyi, who represented the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, reaffirmed government’s commitment to building a competitive and resilient pharmaceutical manufacturing base.

He explained that the country’s pharmaceutical policy framework will serve as a key driver for industry growth and strengthen local capacity for drug production.

Mr Sakyi expressed appreciation to the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development for funding the grant that supports the implementation of the PharmaVax Programme.

The Head of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Development Unit at the Ministry, Godfred Gobah, noted that the Ministry will collaborate closely with private sector actors while actively participating in both local and international platforms to promote Ghana’s pharmaceutical industry.

He said these efforts are expected to expand market access for local manufacturers and raise the global profile of Ghana’s pharmaceutical products.

According to him, the programme is designed to support long-term targets by 2030, including doubling pharmaceutical exports within the ECOWAS sub-region and increasing the share of locally produced medicines from 30 per cent to 60 per cent.

The Ministry, working alongside GIZ Ghana, the European Union and other development partners, says it remains committed to building a strong and sustainable ecosystem to enhance competitiveness and growth in Ghana’s pharmaceutical sector.