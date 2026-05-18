Ghana targets exit from GAVI support by 2030, Mahama announces

President John Dramani Mahama has revealed that Ghana is expected to phase out financial support from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance by 2030 as the country strengthens its healthcare financing and immunisation systems.

Delivering an address at the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva on Monday, May 18, President Mahama said Ghana’s healthcare progress now places the country on a path from dependence on vaccine aid toward eventual self-sufficiency and possible future donor status.

According to him, the government is working to ensure that healthcare services, especially expensive and specialised treatment, become accessible to all citizens regardless of economic background.

He highlighted the government’s MahamaCares initiative as a key intervention aimed at expanding access to advanced medical treatment and reducing inequality in healthcare delivery.

“Mahamacares is ensuring that specialised high-cost care is not a privilege for just a few but a right for all,” the President stated, adding that Ghana’s transition from GAVI assistance represents an important milestone in the country’s health sector development.

The announcement formed part of a broader speech focused on healthcare reforms, universal health coverage, and Africa’s need to build stronger and more independent health systems.

World Health Organization-backed discussions at the assembly centred on improving healthcare resilience, financing, and local capacity among developing nations.

For years, GAVI has played a major role in supporting Ghana’s immunisation programmes by financing vaccines for diseases including measles, polio, yellow fever, pneumococcal infections, rotavirus, and HPV.

Its support has contributed significantly to reducing child mortality rates and expanding vaccine access nationwide through funding, partnerships, and technical assistance.

Under GAVI’s graduation model, countries that experience sustained economic growth and improved national income levels gradually transition away from donor-backed vaccine financing and assume full responsibility for funding their immunisation programmes independently.

President Mahama expressed optimism that Ghana would successfully complete that transition and eventually contribute to global vaccine support efforts in the future.