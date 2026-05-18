We’re hiring Carlos Quieroz because we want to go very far – Sports Minister Kofi Adams

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, says the Black Stars are determined to move beyond merely participating at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting the country’s ambition is to compete strongly against the world’s elite and reach the knockout stages.

Speaking on SoccerChat, Adams said the appointment of experienced Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz reflects Ghana’s renewed determination to make a significant impact at the tournament, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

According to the minister, Ghana’s focus is no longer just about qualifying for football’s biggest tournament, but about becoming a serious contender once there.

“We have already qualified for the group stage of the World Cup, so that is not why we are hiring the new coach,” Adams said. “We’re hiring the coach because we want to go very far.”

The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Panama at BMO Field in Toronto on 17 June, before taking on England in Boston six days later.

Ghana will then conclude their group-stage fixtures against Croatia at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on 27 June as they seek a place in the round of 32.

Adams stressed that Ghana should always target progression beyond the first round whenever the nation qualifies for the World Cup.

“For a World Cup, Ghana should not be doing anything below the next round after the group stage,” he said. “In the case of this particular World Cup, the round of 32.”

The 2026 tournament will mark Ghana’s fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup. The Black Stars enjoyed their best run in 2010 in South Africa, where they reached the quarter-finals and came within a penalty shootout of becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals.

Ghana also advanced beyond the group stage at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, but suffered early exits in both 2014 and 2022.

With renewed expectations and a vastly experienced coach at the helm, hopes are growing that the Black Stars can once again emerge as one of Africa’s strongest forces on football’s biggest stage.