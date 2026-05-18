Kadjebi resident petitions PURC over alleged ECG billing discrepancies

A resident of Kadjebi in the Oti Region, Emmanuel Agyemang, has petitioned the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to investigate what he describes as an unfair and unexplained billing system by the Electricity Company of Ghana.

In a petition sighted by the Ghana News Agency, Mr Agyemang alleged that before June 2025, his monthly electricity bills averaged below GH¢50, reflecting minimal household usage involving two light bulbs, a ceiling fan and a mobile phone charger.

He explained that the situation changed after the introduction of what he described as an “estimated billing system” in June 2025, which led to sharp and unexplained increases in his monthly charges.

According to him, the Electricity Company of Ghana disconnected his supply on January 28, 2026, over an alleged debt of GH¢1,460. He said he later paid GH¢500 on March 31, 2026, reducing the outstanding balance to GH¢940.

Despite the disconnection, Mr Agyemang claims he continued to receive bills for electricity consumption. He cited a March 2026 SMS from ECG indicating a charge of GH¢90.82 for 38 kilowatt-hours of alleged usage during the period his supply was disconnected.

He added that in April 2026, he received another bill of GH¢219.38 for 101 kilowatt-hours, even though his premises remained off the national grid.

Mr Agyemang further stated that ECG later informed him his outstanding debt had risen to GH¢1,226.98, an amount he is expected to settle by May 21, 2026.Explainers Video Series

He is therefore urging the PURC to investigate the billing system, audit his account, refund all charges for electricity not consumed, and compensate him for the inconvenience caused.

He is also calling for a review or suspension of the estimated billing system, which he describes as unfair to consumers.

Meanwhile, some residents in the Kadjebi District have also raised concerns over rising electricity bills, with calls for reforms in ECG’s billing processes and improved access to prepaid meters.

Assembly members in the area have similarly urged the government to investigate and audit ECG’s billing practices, describing the system as flawed and burdensome to consumers.

GNA