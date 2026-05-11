Ghanaian Pastor jailed 18 months in Canada for sexually assaulting 13-year-old congregation member

A Ghanaian man who presented himself as a pastor in Barrie, Canada, has been handed an 18-month prison sentence after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl who belonged to his congregation — a case that also exposed a pattern of grooming behaviour that the presiding judge highlighted in delivering the sentence.

Emmanuel Yeboah, 38, was convicted by Justice Robert Gattrell on a single count each of sexual assault, assault and sexual interference.

He has maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings and continues to enjoy the backing of fellow congregation members, notwithstanding the court’s findings against him.

The court heard that Yeboah was also a family friend of the victim, a relationship he allegedly exploited when he offered to drive the girl to a piano lesson one evening approximately three years ago.

Once they arrived and found themselves alone, he used the opportunity to fondle her.

Further inappropriate contact occurred during the drive back home, with the girl only managing to redirect the situation by telling him she needed to return urgently as she had school the following morning.

Justice Gattrell, in handing down the sentence, pointed to several hallmarks of grooming in Yeboah’s conduct — among them treating the girl to ice cream and dangling the offer of a cellphone as means of cultivating her trust.

The assault charge stemmed from a disturbing incident that followed the sexual attack.

When the girl returned home days later, she was confronted with the sight of Yeboah sitting at her family’s kitchen table.

She panicked and fled to a neighbour’s home for safety. A subsequent attempt to physically force her back — during which Yeboah grabbed her by the arm — gave rise to the standalone assault count.

The prosecution had pushed for a four-year custodial term, while the defence argued for one year.

Gattrell ultimately landed far closer to the defence’s position, citing Yeboah’s clean prior record, the effect a lengthy sentence would have on his young family, and the community support he has received.

The judge also noted that while Yeboah’s refusal to accept responsibility for his actions was not treated as an aggravating factor, it did neutralise some of the mitigating considerations that might otherwise have weighed in his favour.

The sentence carries significant consequences beyond the courtroom.

As a permanent resident of Canada, Yeboah now faces deportation — the 18-month term sitting well above the six-month threshold that triggers immigration removal proceedings.

Justice Gattrell acknowledged this reality in his sentencing remarks, even though the criminal courts have no jurisdiction over immigration matters.

Upon release, Yeboah will be barred from being in the presence of anyone under the age of 18 without a suitable adult present — though the order carves out an exemption for his own children.

He was taken into custody immediately following the hearing, as his wife, who had been present throughout, left the courtroom alone.

Questions also hover over the nature of Yeboah’s claimed pastoral role. No evidence was presented during the sentencing hearing to establish whether he held any formal religious qualifications or whether a functioning church existed under his leadership.

A LinkedIn profile bearing his name listed only courier driving as his occupation, with no reference to any pastoral activities. The court had previously heard that he also worked as an Uber driver and took on various gig economy jobs to support his family as their sole provider.