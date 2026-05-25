Ghana’s US Ambassador urges struggling migrants to invest in education

By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 25, 2026

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Emmanuel Victor Smith, has offered candid advice to Ghanaians living precariously in America, urging those without stable employment or legal security to prioritise education and skill development rather than spending their days evading immigration authorities.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, the Ambassador painted a mixed picture of the Ghanaian diaspora in the United States, acknowledging that while many are thriving and making meaningful contributions, a significant number are living in difficult and anxiety-ridden circumstances.

“Some people are also not in good places,” he said. “They didn’t go to school, nor have good jobs and every day, they are playing hide and seek with ICE.”

He noted that the constant fear of arrest by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement leaves many migrants unable to live freely or plan for their futures, trapped in a cycle of anxiety and instability.

Despite the sobering assessment, Ambassador Smith said he remains proud of the Ghanaian community’s broader contributions abroad and expressed his personal commitment to upholding the country’s reputation and image in his role.

His core message to those struggling, however, was one of empowerment through education. He urged Ghanaians in difficult situations to take advantage of available learning opportunities and invest in building skills that would serve them regardless of where life ultimately takes them.

“I wish these people will go to school and improve themselves so that even if things don’t go well in the US, they can get something better to do when they return to Ghana,” he stated.

The Ambassador stressed that education and personal development remain the most reliable foundations for a stable and dignified life, whether in America or back home in Ghana.

author avatar
Yaw Opoku Amoako
See Full Bio
news Politics

Yaw Opoku Amoako

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Latest News
    Court grants GH¢1 million bail to woman arrested over alleged threats against President Mahama
    crime
    Police arrest key suspects in murder of Abamba queenmother
    news
    Asiedu Nketia says NDC leadership shake-up was key to 2024 election triumph
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31