Gov’t rolls out SEED programme to boost student entrepreneurship, tackle youth unemployment

The government has stepped up efforts to address youth unemployment and promote entrepreneurship with the launch of the Students Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development (SEED) programme in Accra.

Speaking at the event, Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang said the initiative forms part of a broader strategy to nurture a new generation of job creators rather than job seekers.

She also highlighted the success of the Adwumawura initiative, noting that it has already supported more than 3,200 beneficiaries—exceeding its initial target of 2,000 businesses. The programme, she said, received overwhelming interest nationwide, reflecting the readiness of Ghanaian youth to innovate and take risks when given the right opportunities.

Building on that momentum, the SEED programme has been designed to support students in transforming ideas into viable businesses. It will provide practical training, mentorship from industry professionals, access to funding, and structured business development support.

According to the Vice President, the initiative aims to bridge the gap between creativity and execution, ensuring that young people are equipped with the tools needed to succeed in entrepreneurship.

“This event shows what Ghana can achieve by deliberately nurturing young people to seek opportunities and also create for themselves and for others,” she stated.

She added that more than 10,800 young people have already received training under previous interventions, describing the results as encouraging but stressing the need to begin entrepreneurship development earlier within the education system.

The SEED programme will be implemented through partnerships between national institutions and student bodies, with innovation hubs established across campuses to support idea development and business growth.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Eric Adjei, described SEED as a strategic shift in Ghana’s approach to youth entrepreneurship.

He explained that the initiative is intended to institutionalise entrepreneurship at the student level, ensuring that young people pursue business opportunities with greater structure and purpose.