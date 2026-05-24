Gov’t to release security recruitment medical results – Says Interior Minister

By Nana Prekoh Eric May 24, 2026

The government has announced that results from the medical examinations conducted for applicants in the ongoing security services recruitment exercise will be made public next week.

Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, disclosed that over 105,000 applicants progressed to the medical screening stage, significantly exceeding the original recruitment target of 5,000 personnel.

Speaking during President John Dramani Mahama’s “Resetting Ghana” citizens engagement in the Savannah Region on Saturday, May 23, the interior minister said the government was collaborating with members of parliament in the region to ensure transparency and fairness throughout the recruitment process.

According to him, applicants who successfully pass the medical examinations will receive fair consideration as the government moves to increase the intake into the security services.

“I can assure Ghanaians that next week, the results of the medicals that have been conducted will be released. And graciously, His Excellency intervened with the Minister of Finance to double the intake that we are going to take,” he said.

Mr Muntaka indicated that the decision to expand recruitment followed interventions by President Mahama in consultation with the Ministry of Finance to accommodate more qualified applicants.

The recruitment exercise forms part of broader efforts by government to strengthen the country’s security services while creating employment opportunities for the youth.

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Nana Prekoh Eric
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