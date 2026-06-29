Heavy rains flood Lagos airport terminal, disrupt operations

A small jet on the tarmac at an airport with a control tower and multi-level terminal in the background, a colorful tail fin visible on the aircraft.
By Prince Antwi June 29, 2026

Operations were disrupted on Sunday at the temporary terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos after heavy rainfall triggered flooding that submerged key parts of the facility.

The departure hall, boarding gates, airline offices and other sections of the makeshift terminal were affected, forcing an abrupt shutdown of operations as airlines were unable to process passengers.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) subsequently relocated airlines operating from the terminal, including Air France-KLM, Ethiopian Airlines and Fly Gabon, to Terminal Two of the airport.

The flooding also affected the terminal’s power supply after the facility’s powerhouse was inundated, prompting authorities to switch off electricity as a safety measure.

FAAN officials attributed the incident to blocked drainage channels, which they linked to ongoing reconstruction works at the old international terminal being handled by a Chinese contractor.

The disruption comes months after FAAN closed the old MMIA terminal for a major rehabilitation project estimated at over N600 billion. The facility has also recently experienced other setbacks, including a fire incident that damaged parts of the terminal.

Sources say the reconstruction works have repeatedly affected operations at the airport due to interference with drainage systems and other infrastructure.

Speaking on the incident, FAAN spokesperson Henry Agbebire confirmed the flooding and said it was connected to ongoing construction activities.

He explained that the works temporarily disrupted the drainage system, leading to water accumulation within the terminal.

“For operational reasons, we have moved airlines operating from that terminal to Terminal 2, and the development has not really affected their operations. There were no cancellations at all,” he said.

He added that immediate steps had been taken to address the drainage problem and prevent a recurrence.

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