Honour Apostle Kwadwo Safo with national monument – Speaker Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, has called for the immortalisation of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo through the construction of a national monument, describing the renowned inventor, industrialist and founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission as one of the greatest contributors to technological innovation and industrial development.

According to the Speaker, Apostle Kwadwo Safo’s groundbreaking work in science, engineering, manufacturing and human resource development has left an indelible mark on Ghana’s development and deserves permanent national recognition for future generations.

Bagbin said the immense contributions of the late industrial icon to the technological advancement and self-reliance should not be forgotten and urged that a monumental edifice be erected in his memory to preserve his legacy.

“He has done so much for Ghana that a monumental structure must be erected in his memory so that generations yet unborn will appreciate the remarkable legacy he has left behind,” the Speaker stated.

The remarks were made when a delegation from the family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo paid a courtesy call on him at Parliament House to officially inform him of the funeral arrangements for the celebrated inventor and industrialist.

The delegation was led by the Family Head and former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, daughter of the late founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission and the Kantanka Group of Companies.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo, who passed away on September 11, 2025, was credited with pioneering several indigenous technological innovations and establishing industries that promoted local manufacturing, engineering and skills development.

Through the Kantanka Group, he championed efforts to demonstrate that advanced technology and industrial production could be achieved using local expertise and resources.

Over several decades, he became a symbol of indigenous innovation, inspiring generations of engineers, inventors, entrepreneurs and young Ghanaians to pursue science and technology.

Paying tribute to the late inventor, Speaker Bagbin described him as a selfless patriot whose life’s work was dedicated to improving the lives of others.

According to him, Apostle Kwadwo Safo devoted much of his life to empowering young people and creating opportunities that benefited countless Ghanaians.

“Your father and my senior brother spent most of his life living for others. The numerous acts of generosity he extended to countless Ghanaians and the time he invested in nurturing young people stand as testimony to the great things he accomplished during his lifetime,” Bagbin said.

The Speaker also reflected on his personal relationship with the late industrialist, revealing that their friendship dated back many years.

He recounted that their first significant interaction occurred during his time as Minority Leader in Parliament when Apostle Kwadwo Safo invited him to one of his technology and innovation exhibitions.

The Speaker also commended the family for the unity and harmony they have demonstrated since the passing of the renowned inventor.

According to him, the peaceful manner in which succession issues and funeral arrangements have been handled reflects the values Apostle Kwadwo Safo instilled in his family.

As part of Parliament’s efforts to honour the late inventor, Bagbin disclosed that he has directed the Parliamentary Broadcasting Department and the Public Affairs Directorate to facilitate the airing of a documentary on Apostle Kwadwo Safo’s life and achievements on Parliament TV.

The Speaker further announced that Parliament will formally commemorate Apostle Kwadwo Safo ahead of his burial.

Briefing the Speaker on the funeral arrangements, Adwoa Safo explained that the family undertook extensive consultations due to the large size of the family and the need to honour the final wishes of the deceased.

She disclosed that Apostle Kwadwo Safo specifically requested to be buried at his technology centre located at Gomoa Mpota in the Central Region.

In fulfillment of that wish, the family has constructed a mausoleum and memorial edifice at the technology centre, where he will be laid to rest.

Adwoa Safo announced that the funeral programme will commence on Thursday, July 30, 2026, with the burial service at Gomoa Mpota.

This will be followed by a National Funeral Service at the Independence Square in Accra on Friday, July 31, while a final thanksgiving service will be held in Kumasi on August 8, 2026.