World Cup 2026: Gov’t releases over GHS76m for the Black Stars campaign

Government, through the Ministry of Finance, has authorised the release of Seventy-Six Million, Four Hundred and Sixty-Six Thousand, Nine Hundred and Nineteen Ghana Cedis and Twenty Pesewas (GH₵ 76,466,919.20) to support the Senior National Football Team, the Black Stars.

This financial commitment is divided into two key disbursements to ensure the team’s successful participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, currently ongoing in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Advance for World Cup Preparations and Group Stages.

Government released Fifty-Eight Million, Nine Hundred and Twenty-Nine Thousand, Five Hundred Ghana Cedis (GHS 58,929,500.00), which is the cedi equivalent of US $5,000,000.00, as an advance payment to facilitate preparations and cover the costs associated with the team’s participation in the group stages of the World Cup.

This proactive funding underscores the government’s commitment to providing the team with the resources it needs to compete at the highest level and make the nation proud on the global stage.

Settlement of Outstanding Qualification Bonuses.

Additionally, the government has released Seventeen Million, Five Hundred and Thirty-Seven Thousand, Four Hundred and Nineteen Ghana Cedis and Twenty Pesewas (GHS 17,537,419.20), the cedi equivalent of US $1,488,000.00, for the settlement of outstanding bonuses owed to the team.

These payments are in fulfilment of the performance-based agreement established during the qualifying series. Under that arrangement, the team received 50% of their bonus during the qualifiers, with the remaining 50% contingent on successful qualification for the tournament.

Government remains steadfast in its support for the Black Stars and the development of sports in the country. We believe this timely release of funds will provide the stability and motivation needed for the technical team and players to focus on their core mandate: delivering success for the people of Ghana.

We call on all Ghanaians to continue to offer their unwavering support to the Black Stars as they embark on this prestigious journey to the World Cup.