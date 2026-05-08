Hospital contractor hits back at Health Ministry, threatens lawsuit over “damaging” press release

Front view of a hospital with a bright multicolored facade, 'Outpatient Dept' entrance, an ambulance and two cars in the driveway.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 8, 2026

A construction firm at the centre of a row over a stalled children’s hospital has put the Ministry of Health on notice, warning it will head to court unless the government publicly withdraws statements it believes have unjustly tarnished its name.

Through its legal representatives, Awerco Construction Limited — the outfit behind the Weija-Gbawe Children’s Hospital project — fired off a letter on May 8, 2026, accusing ministry officials of circulating falsehoods that could inflict lasting damage on the company’s standing and commercial prospects.

The flashpoint is a ministry press release dated May 5, 2026, centred on the operationalisation of the Weija Paediatric Hospital, which reportedly pointed fingers at the contractor over procurement irregularities — among them allegations that medical equipment had been procured at prices as much as eleven times above market value.

Awerco has flatly dismissed those claims as baseless, arguing that not a shred of supporting evidence has been put forward.

Its lawyers were unequivocal in their pushback, stating that the company had been wrongly cast as the obstacle standing between the facility and its opening, when in their view, the ministry’s own conduct is to blame for the delays.

They also contested suggestions that concerns had been raised by the World Bank, noting that no such communication had ever been directed at their client, which they say has honoured every obligation under its contract.

Adding to the grievance, the firm revealed it had spent the better part of the past year sending letters to the ministry seeking settlement of outstanding payments — correspondence that, according to Awerco, went entirely unanswered.

The contractor also took aim at what it described as a distorted portrayal of its position on the commissioning process.

Rather than blocking the hospital’s handover, Awerco says it merely flagged procedural concerns and cautioned the ministry that critical protective infrastructure — specifically Uninterruptible Power Supply units and Automatic Voltage Regulators — had not been put in place to shield sensitive medical equipment from damage.

The company further warned that unresolved payment disputes had held up mandatory training sessions for end users, a step it considers non-negotiable before the keys can formally change hands.

Without that training, it cautioned, clinical staff could find themselves operating complex medical machinery they are ill-equipped to handle — a situation it described as a danger both to the project and to future patients.

In a pointed parting shot, Awerco questioned the logic of a ministry that, on one hand, alleges rampant overpricing, yet on the other, presses ahead with efforts to open the very facility it claims was procured improperly.

The firm has given the ministry a 24-hour window to retract the offending portions of its statement, making clear that its lawyers are prepared to pursue every legal avenue available should the deadline pass without action.

author avatar
Yaw Opoku Amoako
See Full Bio
Health Latest News news Politics

Yaw Opoku Amoako

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


    Related To This Article

    Latest News
    26-year old miner cuts off his own penis at Wassa Kyeikrom
    Man wearing a colorful patchwork hat speaks to reporters at an outdoor event, microphone in hand, with a rainbow-striped backdrop and crowd behind him.
    Latest News
    Akyem Chief invokes Bible to call for political exile of Bawumia and Akufo-Addo associates
    Latest News
    NPP demands apology after Kevin Taylor’s remarks on Kufuor, puts NDC on notice
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1814
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      735
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      63
    7. 7
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    8. 8
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      38
    9. 9
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31
    10. 10
      How to Get a Virtual Phone Number for Gmail Verification?
      22